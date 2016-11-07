Lily Collins Just Made The Best Case For Getting Hair Extensions — Stat

Remember when we said that the lob was fall's favorite haircut? Celebs were getting the chop left and right, and we were screenshotting Instagram inspo to bring to our stylists. But now, Lily Collins has us questioning everything. The actress' glamorous, cascading hair at a gala over the weekend was pretty perfect — and threw us for a bit of a loop.
Why? Because Collins' hair, last we saw her, was chin-length. What is this sorcery? It's further proof that extensions, once Hollywood's biggest hair secret, are now a must-have accessory for those nights when you want a total transformation, but only for a few hours. They're a lot easier than you think to add in — and they're not just for the short-haired. With a great set of extensions, you can don bangs for the day or simply add fullness to fine or thin hair. We love not having to pick favorites, which is why you'll find us at the salon getting lobs and investing in some clip-ins before winter.
Why? Because Collins' hair, last we saw her, was chin-length. What is this sorcery? It's further proof that extensions, once Hollywood's biggest hair secret, are now a must-have accessory for those nights when you want a total transformation, but only for a few hours. They're a lot easier than you think to add in — and they're not just for the short-haired. With a great set of extensions, you can don bangs for the day or simply add fullness to fine or thin hair. We love not having to pick favorites, which is why you'll find us at the salon getting lobs and investing in some clip-ins before winter.
Advertisement