The Prettiest Way To Update Your Wavy Bob For Fall

Roughly 100 people die every day of breast cancer in the U.S. — and virtually all of these deaths are from metastatic breast cancer. That's individual people — moms, daughters, sisters, friends — multifaceted women for whom cancer is just one thing, not everything. Over the first 11 days of October, we are telling the stories of these women who have found strength in their sense of self, power in their beauty, and who refuse to let an incurable, deadly disease tell their story for them.



Meet Beth, a woman living with stage IV breast cancer. Since her diagnosis, Beth, a tattoo artist, has made it her mission to help other cancer survivors feel beautiful. Her work includes tattooing areolas on women who have undergone mastectomies or other surgeries. "It gives them a sense of restoration; it makes them feel complete again," she says. "That's why I do it."



In this special edition of Short Cuts, we're celebrating the beauty and resilience of women fighting cancer. Watch the video below for tips on how to achieve Beth's whimsical opal extensions.

