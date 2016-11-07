These Weird Retainers Might Be The Future Of Oral Sex

When it comes to oral sex, most of us are probably trying to avoid getting teeth too involved in the mix (unless your partner is into that, of course). However, Kuang-Yi Ku, a dentist-turned-artist, has come up with a set of retainers that could change the face (mouth?) of oral sex.
According to Ku's interview with Dazed, the retainers are made with a soft lining and include implanted textures in the roof of the mouth-fitting that are meant to enhance blow jobs.
Ku also told Dazed that he was inspired by Tenga, the company behind the $400 virtual reality sex suit. His work was displayed in the Fellatio Modification Project exhibit at Science Gallery London, which “examined bodily transformation aimed at enhancing sensory pleasure during oral sex, particularly in male gay culture.”
Unfortunately, the retainers aren't available to buy just yet. Since each one would have to be custom-made to fit the consumer's mouth and sexual preference, they're still a little too costly to mass-produce.
However, Ku hopes that these retainers are just the beginning of the future of oral sex. "I imagine in the future people might modify their tongue's width and length for cunnilingus," he told Dazed. That future may be a little far off in the distance (and a little Black Mirror-esque), but a future that includes more pleasure for everyone is one that we can root for.
