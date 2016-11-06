What's The Deal With Blac Chyna Blasting Wendy Williams?

But what exactly made Chyna so angry that she began her online unloading by simply asking "Wendy.. Wendy.. Wendy....you lost your motherfuckin mind hoe?"
Turns out, the outspoken Williams decided to discuss Rob and Chyna's at times confusing, at times fun relationship for almost five minutes in the opening segment of her Friday, November 4, episode, and she didn't have many nice things to say. Rather, she slammed Kardashian's physical appearance and essentially accused Chyna of using him for fame and financial gain.
"I really do love Rob. And for those of us who've been there since the beginning, when Rob was thin, when Rob was smarter, when Rob had more confidence, when Rob was dating Adrienne Bailon, he just seemed to be a different kind of guy," Williams began. But Chyna? "Chyna comes from the world of the pole," she said, pausing for laughter and applause. "This is a great come up for Chyna."
As for Chyna's mom, well, "it's very fun to watch her and her mom, Tokyo Toni, come up off of the backs of people who don't see through their ruse," Williams said.
"And it's not even about Rob being overweight," she clarified. "It's about Rob's lack of confidence. A woman likes a man to take control."
But Chyna is simply not having it and put Williams on Insta-blast. "How dare you speak on me, my fiancé, and my mom like you were at the Christmas table with us?!" she wrote, before dropping a few personal insults at the host's expense and coming vehemently to Kardashian's defense. "Rob is MY MAN! MINE! I love him for who he is which is why we are together. Therefore it doesn't fucking matter what you 'Think' or 'Want' him to be he's not for you Bitch!"
Wendy.. Wendy.. Wendy....you lost your motherfuckin mind hoe? How dare you speak on me, my fiancé, and my mom like you were at the Christmas table with us?! I find it so funny how you love to talk about Rob and his insecurities like at a point in time you wasn't a fat 400 pound ass bitch on the radio! You telling him to put some some bass in his voice? You want him to be like Kevin? Right you want Rob to put some bass in his voice and a fist upside my head next right? You want him to be like your husband? Rob is MY MAN! MINE! I love him for who he is which is why we are together. Therefore it doesn't fucking matter what you "Think" or "Want" him to be he's not for you Bitch! Then let's not talk about this Lil vendetta you have with my mom. Wendy Bitch you're cruisin' Honestly, truly.. You go out there talking about my family like you just hit the pipe backstage! When I decided to do this show I knew I would be letting the world see us. But your horse face ass woke up on the wrong side of the stable and decide to go overboard with your fuck boy comments. Bitch fuck you ! "P" body ass hoe 😂 @wendyshow @wendyshow @wendyshow
William's has yet to publicly respond, but one thing is clear: Chyna will simply not endure any insults to her family. And if you'd like to watch the complete Wendy Williams rant, go ahead: It starts around the 3:20 mark.