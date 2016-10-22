Blac Chyna Shows Her Tomboy Side In Rad Throwback Pic

Blac Chyna just shared a throwback photo that has us questioning all of our assumptions about her. (Which reminds us of what our mom always said, "Never assume!")
We've always thought of Chyna as the ultimate girly girl, with on-point nails, makeup always on fleek, and picking up a Rolls just because she can.
Of course, the soon-to-be mom of two was seen, prior to her pregnancy, putting fiancé Rob Kardashian through tough workouts, so it kind of makes sense that the Lashed Bar owner lived that tomboy life.
She's probably 8 in the photo, with her hair in short braids, wearing black jeans and a T-shirt. She captioned the image, "Young Chy I was a tomboy for the longest !!!"
Her fans were quick to pick up on the resemblance between and young Blac Chyna and King, her son with Tyga (who is now dating Rob Kardashian's sister, Kylie). One commenter wrote, "You and your son look just alike how cute!!!"
We can totally see it!
