This Is Not A Drill: Norwegian Air Has Flights To Europe For $69

Norwegian Air is now offering super-cheap flights to Europe and we couldn't be more excited. According to a statement released by the airline, it will begin offering flights from select U.S. cities to select locations in Europe beginning in 2017.
Luckily for us, Norwegian Air is not playing around when it promises cheap airfare. In fact, it's advertising one-way trips from the U.S. to Europe for only $69. That's right: You can literally fly to Europe for less than $100. Mind you, this fare is just for the trip there, but even if you pay a more standard price for your return, you're chopping a huge amount off of your travel costs right off the bat.
Personally, when we think about "cheap" flights, there's often a lot of wiggle room, because everyone's budgets are different. But let's be real: The price of a flight can the most expensive part of a trip to another continent — and the most prohibitive reason for actually taking that vacation you deserve.
According to Travel + Leisure, these flights will leave from "low-fare" airports, including Westchester County Airport in New York and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. Where will these flights take you? According to Norwegian Air, destinations in Edinburgh, Scotland; and Bergen, Norway, are on the table. Sounds good to us!
