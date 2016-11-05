Yesterday, Brad Pitt submitted his formal response to Angelina Jolie's divorce petition. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt asked the court for joint physical and legal custody of the couple's six children. No further details about the breakup were provided in this latest document.
This filing is just the latest legal step in the process as the Jolie-Pitts move to end their two-year marriage. In her original filing, Jolie asked for joint legal custody with Pitt, but sole physical custody. As we reported in September, physical custody deals with where the children live. Legal custody is about the decisions and choices made for the children.
Jolie's divorce filing in September was followed by a temporary agreement that gave her full physical custody of the children.
Reports then surfaced in early October that Pitt would be allowed to see the children, but only with a therapist present. Pitt has since seen the children, but not all of them were present.
The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family is reportedly investigating an alleged incident that took place between Pitt and Maddox, the eldest of the couple's children. Additionally, the FBI questioned Jolie on October 18 about the alleged abuse claims, but the agency was only fact-gathering, not conducting a formal investigation.
Pitt's latest filing supports earlier speculation that custody will be one of, if not the most, contentious issues in this extremely complicated divorce.
