On Tuesday, two FBI agents questioned Angelina Jolie and her kids about Brad Pitt's child abuse allegations for more than three hours at their house in Malibu. Jolie cooperated with the questioning, according to ET.
An anonymous source reported that on a plane from France to Los Angeles, Pitt physically and verbally abused his 15-year-old son Maddox. The agents asked Jolie and the kids to walk them through the incident. They were trying to figure out which court would have jurisdiction based on the plane's location.
The questioning was not part of a formal investigation but a step toward figuring out if one is necessary. The FBI released a statement last month saying it was "continuing to gather facts and will evaluate whether an investigation at the federal level will be pursued."
Brad Pitt has met with some of his kids twice since the divorce, but Maddox reportedly wasn't there. A temporary agreement currently gives Jolie custody of the kids. After it expires Thursday, they can either renew it or go to court to change it.
