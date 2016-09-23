The FBI Released A Statement On Brad Pitt's Abuse Allegations

Shortly after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began their divorce process, someone anonymously reported that Pitt had physically and verbally abused one of their children while on a private plane from France to Los Angeles. He was allegedly drunk when this happened. Jolie and several other kids were present.
In a statement to Us Weekly published Thursday, the FBI responded to the claims.
"In response to your inquiry regarding allegations within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States; specifically, an aircraft carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI is continuing to gather facts and will evaluate whether an investigation at the federal level will be pursued," the bureau said.
The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family services is also reportedly investigating the case, though one source told Us Weekly that they'd let Pitt go. The Los Angeles Police Department is not involved, as was previously reported, according to People.
The couple has six children between the ages of 8 and 15. Jolie's divorce filing, which cites irreconcilable differences, asks for full custody of the kids while granting Pitt visitation.
While it may be tempting to defend a well-liked actor, as many did when Johnny Depp's abuse allegations came out, there's no way of knowing who is capable of being abusive, and the investigation is far from over.
