Blossom & Uncle Jesse Used To Be The Ultimate Squad

All this time we thought Uncle Jesse only hung out with Tanners and the occasional Gibbler. Turns out he was hiding a secret friendship with floppy-hat fetishist Blossom Russo.
Mayim Bialik, who played the teen on '90s sitcom Blossom, blew our minds by posting an epic #TBT yesterday. That's her palling around with John "Uncle Jesse" Stamos circa 1988. We'd give the Full House star grief for his Canadian tuxedo, but frankly, we're impressed. That man has not aged a day.
According to Bialik, who now stars on The Big Bang Theory, the photo was taken just after she appeared in Beaches as the child version of Bette Midler's character.
"#tbt Me and @JohnStamos at a rally for the homeless in Washington, D.C., circa 1988, just after I did Beaches," she captioned the retro pic.
The most shocking thing about this? Stamos has yet to respond his famous "Have mercy!" catchphrase. What a waste.
