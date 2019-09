Despite its squeaky-clean image, the original Full House wasn't exactly the most wholesome place behind the scenes. Between rumors that Uncle Joey himself was the inspiration for the bitter Alanis Morissette hit "You Oughta Know" and the fact that Bob Saget's off-screen humor is less Danny Tanner and more dirty, it seems like the cast doesn't have much of a stone to throw about what you might get up to on your sofa.Although, Stamos may have a point. The last thing you want to hear in a romantic setting is a laugh track as you’re taking off your pants. And while Stamos may have aged like a fine wine, the idea of suddenly looking up and seeing one of Uncle Joey’s puppets in the middle of an, ahem, intense moment would definitely kill the mood.