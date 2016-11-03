We've been counting down the days till the arrival of La La Land ever since we got wind that the movie would be reuniting Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The actors had crackling chemistry in 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love, which they re-created two years later for Gangster Squad (their screen-time together was the best thing about the otherwise meh movie). And now, the Hollywood gods are blessing us again with the most beautiful-looking musical dramedy ever, judging by our latest sneak peek.
The newest trailer showcases Gosling and Stone's chemistry, of course — they play struggling jazz musician and actress, respectively — and so much more. Its stars are stunners, of course. But the whole movie, set in a color-saturated Los Angeles, looks visually gorgeous. It's sumptuous and sparkly, vivid and colorful. The shots of the city, the sunsets, and the surrounding scenery are enchanting. We can't wait to soak up every single splendid scene.
It's not like we needed another reason to see La La Land, but we're feeling more excited than ever for Dec. 9.
