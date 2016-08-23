Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone Continue To Be Adorable

La La Land, this fall's most anticipated film just dropped its second trailer, which showcases a sweet song sung by Emma Stone. Like the first sneak peak, this video proves we can expect beautiful backdrops and lovely music from the upcoming Damien Chazelle film. Starring Stone as an aspiring actress and Ryan Gosling as a jazz musician, the movie is a story about love and struggle.
We already know the film's leads have great chemistry — they proved that playing an unlikely couple in 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love., then again in 2013's Gangster Squad. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Crazy, Stupid, Love. co-director Glenn Ficarra explained why the two have such a spark on screen. According to Ficarra, she knew they would work well together after Stone poked fun at Gosling tripping over a line in the audition. "She was the only one not to be intimidated by him, and in that moment John and I knew, ‘Alright this is it, she’s right for the part,'" Ficarra said. "She continued that, and they just got along really well."
La La Land will be released on December 2.
