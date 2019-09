One Michigan Retailer Is Nixing Its Plus-Size Section — For A Good Reason

By early 2017, the retailer's remaining 215 locations will offer sizes S through 3X on the same racks.“We believe everyone should be able to shop the latest trends at the same price, regardless of what size they wear,” Michelle Krick, women's divisional merchandise manager, told Refinery29. “While we offer extended sizes in our plus department, the current shopping experience forces customers to shop in different areas of the store based on what size they wear — and we think it’s time to change that," she said. "We know shopping is often a social activity and with this change, friends and family members who walk into a Meijer store to shop together can do just that — no matter what size they wear.”While stores with plus-size sections may give a greater variety of people the opportunity to shop than those that only have straight sizes, this type of store layout still leaves much to be desired Putting larger clothes in their own separate area implies that smaller clothing is the norm, when, in fact, it's not. According to a study in the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology, and Education , the average American woman is a size 16 to 18 , which most stores would consider plus-size