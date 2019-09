How Do You Solve A Problem Like Melania Trump?

She signed up for all of this the day she said "I do." Trump was never a “private citizen,” nor did he want to be. We have to accept that she knew that going in. In marrying him, she signed up for all the rewards and privileges that come with being a Trump, but now she also has to bear the responsibility that comes with it, too. That doesn’t mean holding her accountable for all of her husband’s sins or infidelities. But it does mean asserting herself in a way that can show us that she is more than just arm candy.Some women might have a fantasy that Melania doesn’t condone her husband’s misogyny; they feel bad for her. Hence the "WTF" clickbait stories about the way Donald publicly surprised Melania with news that she’d be giving “two or three” speeches before the campaign was out. Yet, nothing she has said publicly disabuses us of the notion that as far as women’s roles go, she agrees with him. As she told Parenting.com a few years back: “It’s very important to know the person you’re with. And we know our roles. I didn’t want him to change the diapers or put Barron to bed.”When news of the Access Hollywood tape broke in October, Melania was forced to step back into the limelight and defend her husband in a series of interviews. In her sit-down with Anderson Cooper, she took a note out of Trump’s playbook: She blamed the media.Then, when he asked her directly about accusations that her husband was a groper, she gave us a little flash: “People talk about me like, ‘Oh, Melania, oh poor Melania,’” she said. “People don’t really know me. I’m very strong. I can handle everything. Don’t feel sorry for me.”Okay, Melania. Tomorrow’s speech is your shot: Show us what you’ve got.