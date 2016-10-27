Did Donald Trump Just Give Melania Her Own October Surprise?

Donald Trump just dropped some big news about his wife Melania on live TV — and it looks like she was totally unprepared for it.
During a joint appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, host George Stephanopoulos asked Melania if she wants "to get out there yourself and help [Trump] out in the final two weeks."
"I’m there for him every time he needs me. And I might join him — we will see," she answered.
But it seems like her husband had other plans for her.
"She’s actually going to make two or three speeches," the candidate said, to which Melania let out a surprised "Oh!"
Stephanopoulos pointed out her reaction and said, “Made some news right there."
"Well, it is...she’s amazing when she speaks," the GOP nominee replied. "She’s an amazing public speaker so she’s agreed to do two or three speeches, and I think it’s going to be big speeches, important speeches, and I think it’s gonna be great."
Melania Trump has largely stayed off of the campaign trail in these final weeks ahead of Election Day, instead appearing alongside the family during the presidential debates and sitting for rare interviews to defend her husband against the sexual assault allegations that have surfaced recently.
But if what her husband said is correct, that will change in the final stretch before November 8.
More From R29 News and Politics:
Adele Endorses Hillary Clinton
These Are The Issues That Are Really Driving Young Women To The Polls
Let These Hong Kong Shop Cats Take Your Mind Off The Election
During a joint appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, host George Stephanopoulos asked Melania if she wants "to get out there yourself and help [Trump] out in the final two weeks."
"I’m there for him every time he needs me. And I might join him — we will see," she answered.
But it seems like her husband had other plans for her.
"She’s actually going to make two or three speeches," the candidate said, to which Melania let out a surprised "Oh!"
Stephanopoulos pointed out her reaction and said, “Made some news right there."
"Well, it is...she’s amazing when she speaks," the GOP nominee replied. "She’s an amazing public speaker so she’s agreed to do two or three speeches, and I think it’s going to be big speeches, important speeches, and I think it’s gonna be great."
Melania Trump has largely stayed off of the campaign trail in these final weeks ahead of Election Day, instead appearing alongside the family during the presidential debates and sitting for rare interviews to defend her husband against the sexual assault allegations that have surfaced recently.
But if what her husband said is correct, that will change in the final stretch before November 8.
More From R29 News and Politics:
Adele Endorses Hillary Clinton
These Are The Issues That Are Really Driving Young Women To The Polls
Let These Hong Kong Shop Cats Take Your Mind Off The Election
Advertisement