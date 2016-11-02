Fair or not, this is a backward and problematic image for a potential president and first lady, particularly when held up against the Obamas and, especially, the Clintons, both of whom have marriages that to some degree embody the aspirations of modern young couples: that both partners may enjoy busy, successful careers; that neither party needs to recede from the stage for both to bask in the spotlight. This is a modern truth that is becoming even more politically agnostic, by the way. Whether it’s Goldman Sachs banker Heidi Cruz or hedge fund managing director Mary Pat Christie, when’s the last time America met a political spouse with a mandate to just smile and look pretty?



But in conferring Melania with the pass to do just that, we’ve effectively denied her agency, and the responsibility that comes with it. In much the same way women (and men) have had to wrestle with the complicated, messy marital arc of Bill and Hillary Clinton — a history Donald Trump insists on reminding voters about — so, too, must we examine the relationship between Melania and Donald, his third marriage after a lifetime of lascivious exploits lewdly detailed in New York tabloids and during Howard Stern airtime. Is Melania a dupe who awakens one day to find herself married to a megalomaniac? (They’ve been together for 18 years; married 11.) Who are we kidding?