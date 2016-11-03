This Is The First Sex Toy On Kickstarter

The Fin is a new finger vibrator from Dame Products (the makers of the Eva vibrator) that promises to bring you the most hands-on pleasure possible. It also happens to be the first sex toy ever featured on Kickstarter.
Though Kickstarter doesn't explicitly ban sex toys, it does have a policy that rules out products that are deemed "indecent" or "pornographic." However, the company decided to open its platform to Dame Products to recognize the sex toy creator's innovation and its mission to close the "pleasure gap" and make sure women are getting off, too.
"To create Fin, we bought every vibrator you can wear on your hands and tested them, spending time figuring out what we liked and what we didn't," Alexandra Fine, Dame Products CEO, tells Refinery29. The key difference between Fin and existing options, Fine says, is that the Fin forms to your fingers to take stimulation to a whole new level. All you have to do is wear it on your fingers, sort of like a ring, and it'll conform to the natural shape of your hands.
"We wanted users to be able to bend their fingers, which is hard to do in other finger vibrators, and [to be able to] put it on in a jiffy," Fine tells us. Plus, it makes for a great sex toy for couples — you can wear and use it yourself, obviously, but giving your partner the reins could open up a world of possibilities.
Given how cool the Fin sounds, it's no wonder it inspired Kickstarter to make an exception and open up its platform to sex toys. Of course, that doesn't mean all sex toys will be accepted, just like not all projects will get the green light on Kickstarter. It just means that we're one step closer to closing the pleasure gap. After all, allowing more products like this to be on Kickstarter means opening doors for people to communicate what they want in a sex toy — which, if you ask us, is never a bad thing.
You can find the Fin on Kickstarter here. And if it doesn't seem like your thing, don't worry — we have plenty more options for you.
