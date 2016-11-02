Adele Is Completely Unrecognizable In This SSSSMOKIN' Costume

So it turns out that Adele is the Adele of Halloween.
The singer just shared photos of this year's costume and frankly, we'll just have to take her word for it that she's really underneath all those prosthetics. If you look closely, though, you'll spy her hand tattoo.
As you can no doubt tell from the zoot suit and rubbery face, girlfriend went as Jim Carrey's character in 1994's The Mask. Boy, did she own it.
The getup was so ssssmokin', even Katy Perry couldn't resist sending some praise.
"You win it all bb," Perry commented on Instagram.
Given Heidi Klum's ho-hum costume this year, we're thinking it may be time for her to hand over her crown as Halloween Queen. Say "Hello" to your new top master of disguise.
