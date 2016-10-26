In a WKTU interview, Bruno Mars got blunt about what it was really like to work with Adele on their song "All I Ask." And he had an interesting way of putting it.
"She walks into the studio," he remembered. "She's got all this attitude. She's a diva. She's like, 'I don't want to do this. I don't like that.'"
He did at least have a nice — and very poetic — way of describing her voice. "There was a moment when she was singing in the booth — and I'm not exaggerating at all — and the water was vibrating...like, you know, that scene in Jurassic Park," he explained. "She's got some pipes on her, and she's just a superstar."
That was enough to make him want to not just record a song with her, but perform live with her — he's just waiting on a response.
"I don't know what she's waiting on, man," he said. "I'm like, 'Come on Adele, like send an email, let me know!'" A joint Adele and Bruno Mars concert would definitely be something to see.
But first, he's got Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Britney Spears on his list of artists to collaborate with. "Come on Britney, come on down to the studio," he echoed. "Let's get it." We wouldn't mind seeing that combo either.
