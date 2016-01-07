This Adele Choreography Is Beyond Gorgeous

Just when you think you might have hit Adele overload, think again. Someone just used one of her songs in a brilliant new way. This time, it's choreographer Will B. Bell. He created a beautiful dance to Adele's "All I Ask," the 10th track on 25, the singer's multi-platinum 2015 album.
In the video, dancers DJ Smart and Zola Williams perform the graceful leaps and turns seamlessly. Without an official video for the song, this is definitely the best way to enjoy the track.
In the video, dancers DJ Smart and Zola Williams perform the graceful leaps and turns seamlessly. Without an official video for the song, this is definitely the best way to enjoy the track.
Bell has also created choreography for videos featuring songs by Christina Aguilera and Janet Jackson. Enjoy the newest Adele video to play on loop. It was time for you to take a break from "Hello," anyway.
Advertisement