So it turns out that Adele is the Adele of Halloween.
The singer just shared photos of this year's costume and frankly, we'll just have to take her word for it that it's really her underneath all those prosthetics. If you look closely, though, you'll spy her hand tattoo.
As you can no doubt tell from the zoot suit and rubbery face, girlfriend went as Jim Carrey's character in 1994's The Mask. Boy, did she own it.
The get-up was so ssssssssmokin', even Katy Perry couldn't resist sending some praise.
"You win it all bb," Perry commented on Instagram.
Given Heidi Klum's ho-hum costume this year, we're thinking it may be time for her to hand over her Halloween Queen crown. Say "Hello" to your new top master of disguise.
