You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We've all heard the Shark Tank success stories: A small brand starts out of a person's home after he or she notices a "gap in the market." Said person goes on the show, lands a huge investment, and the brand blows up soon after. And while we've seen this happen with quirky inventions, like a hook that holds your eyeglasses on your shirt pocket, we rarely consider the "tank" as a place that churns out fashion talent. Well, the show just featured a hell of a good clothing line that you might not know of yet — but definitely will soon.
We've all heard the Shark Tank success stories: A small brand starts out of a person's home after he or she notices a "gap in the market." Said person goes on the show, lands a huge investment, and the brand blows up soon after. And while we've seen this happen with quirky inventions, like a hook that holds your eyeglasses on your shirt pocket, we rarely consider the "tank" as a place that churns out fashion talent. Well, the show just featured a hell of a good clothing line that you might not know of yet — but definitely will soon.
Founded just a few years ago, The Style Club creates limited-edition collections full of catchy, girl-power graphics on trend-oriented pieces, like bomber jackets and mom jeans. Our friends at the label say its neckties, hats, and jackets are sure to go fast, but we're also betting these cute embroidered jeans (at only $49) will be out of stock in no time. Plus, besides its Shark Tank debut, The Style Club has already been worn by the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, Sophie Tweed Simmons, Diane Guerrero, and more. Basically, it's about to be everywhere (including Urban Outfitters and Nordstrom).
Click on to shop this cool-girl denim — plus some similar picks — before everyone else catches on.
Click on to shop this cool-girl denim — plus some similar picks — before everyone else catches on.