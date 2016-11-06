You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.



We've all heard the Shark Tank success stories: A small brand starts out of a person's home after he or she notices a "gap in the market." Said person goes on the show, lands a huge investment, and the brand blows up soon after. And while we've seen this happen with quirky inventions, like a hook that holds your eyeglasses on your shirt pocket, we rarely consider the "tank" as a place that churns out fashion talent. Well, the show just featured a hell of a good clothing line that you might not know of yet — but definitely will soon.