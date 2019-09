We're All About The Comeback Of The Political Pin

And still, by the name itself, it's obvious the two knew this wasn't going to change the world — but every small effort counts in an election this terrifyingly close . "We realize that design's role in politics is very small. That said, sometimes elections can come down to a handful of votes, and we felt compelled to do whatever we could to remind our like-minded friends to register and vote. Plus, making them and wearing them made us feel a lot better. It's been really fun to see people taking photos of their pins and posting on social, and how they've used them as a catalyst to voice their points of views on social media," Walsh explains.Stocked with pins, patches, tees, posters, stickers, and totes, many of Pins Won't Save The World's designs have already sold out over and over again. So, now's your chance to stock up on what's left before they're all gone for good (and before the election finally comes to a close). And, profits are donated to Amnesty International, so they're feel-good purchases all around. Click on to shop our picks, and let these items serve as one final reminder to vote on November 8