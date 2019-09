If you’ve been following the presidential election, you’ve probably been hearing plenty about the swing states.Those states considered up for grabs for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump hold between them a significant chunk of Electoral College votes — more than enough to make-or-break a campaign.That's why, with just over a week to go, Trump and Clinton are duking it out to see who can convince voters in states like Florida, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina to help "swing" the polls in their favor.Some of the states in play this year are ones that are traditionally considered battlegrounds for presidential candidates. One example is Ohio, which tends to have close races and has swung back and forth between the parties in recent elections. Others, like Wisconsin, for instance, tend to favor one party in presidential elections (in this case, Democrats) but feature demographics that are typically considered favorable to the other candidate.