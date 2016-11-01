You've Got To See Baddie Winkle's Latest Fashion Campaign

Baddie Winkle has won the hearts of the fashion world (and of those with a distinct personal style aesthetic). So it's no surprise brands would want to harness that talent to work with the OTT octogenarian. Today, Missguided announced the 88-year-old as its latest ambassador — because, who better to rep its party wear collection?
Set in a London nightclub, the spread sees Baddie hosting a technicolor get-down, like only she could. (Now, where was our invite...) Missguided has had a series of high-profile but unexpected ambassadors, most recently featuring Pamela Anderson and Amber Rose, for example. These women share a common quality, according to Samantha Helligso, the brand's creative manager: an embodiment of confidence and a positive attitude. "For our party campaign, we really wanted to be bold and break the mold — we have fun with everything we do and don't take ourselves too seriously," she told Refinery29. Baddie not only fit that requirement, but also Missguided's pointed efforts to portray women of different backgrounds — and, in the Instagram star's case, to underscore that "you can slay at any age."
This isn't Baddie's first turn as campaign star: She fronted a DimePiece spread last year. Still, she thinks the whole concept of getting this type of gig is fabulous. "It's so refreshing that the fashion industry has embraced me," she explained to us. "Older people are never really used, and this is such a blessing that we can show everyone that age is truly just a number." It's a happy coincidence that Missguided happens to stock bright, bold garments that fall right in line with the sense of style that earned Baddie a loyal following.
After all: "We all want to grow up to be just like her," said Helligso of Baddie. We can't argue with that. See all of her campaign images, ahead.
