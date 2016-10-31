File this one under head-scratching costumes: Some smoky eye makeup, a helmet festooned with a jaunty feather, a cape which reads "Gay Me of Thrones," and no pants. We're not quite sure who Gerard Butler intended to be when he stepped out for Treats! magazine's star-studded Halloween party on Saturday night, but we're certain he won't be winning any prizes for it.
“He wore just undies and a helmet and cape, which on the back said ‘Gay-me of Thrones,'" a fellow party-goer told Page Six of Butler's bizarre get-up.
Is this a reference to Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister? Is Butler pretending to be a gay man? Is that why he didn't wear any pants? Is the costume homophobic, or just confusing? Has he even watched Game of Thrones?
According to Twitter, Butler's outfit is the Red Wedding of costumes, only not entertaining.
Can someone explain Gerard Butler's "Gay Me of Thrones" costume? pic.twitter.com/VKgVuM7T7f— Brian Particelli (@BrianTooFab) October 30, 2016
It somehow literally makes zero sense. At least if he got rid of the space between "gay" and "me," there'd be a bad pun there. @BrianTooFab— Eric O'Polka (@Stickie_22) October 30, 2016
I was worried Gerard Butler accidentally took a workplace sensitivity course but fear not, there's the gay joke we've been waiting for!— Felix Felicis (@LuckoftheDraw86) September 21, 2016
We'd love for Butler to weigh in and explain his costume. We'd also love for celebrities to stop wearing tone-deaf get-ups and pretend like they've never read a freaking newspaper.
