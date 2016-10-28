In the past few months, we've seen overwhelming evidence that grandparents have the best wedding style. Whether they're recreating their own weddings years later, playing an unconventional role in a loved one's special day, or getting married themselves, these grannies and grandpas prove that with age comes elegance, grace, and a grand sense of fun. Most recently, an 85-year-old grandfather named Stanley confirmed this all over again.
Jen Briskin, a bride from Atlanta, wanted to find a unique way to include her grandfather in her wedding ceremony. Finally, she settled on the idea of having him be her "flower grandpa."
Briskin told Country Living, "The idea of having him be a 'flower girl' started out as a joke and I teased him that I was going to have him wear a tutu and patent-leather shoes like a typical flower girl...my whole family thought that I was crazy, but I couldn't let it go. I wanted our wedding to be memorable and different, without being cheesy, and I thought that this would be the perfect addition to our ceremony."
Gramps' role was certainly memorable, especially because guests had no idea he'd be coming down the aisle with a basket of flower petals. Everyone was surprised when he walked out and started tossing them out on those sitting in the rows. Lucky for us, the videographer, Mary Daneman, captured his strut down the aisle so Briskin could share it on YouTube.
Watch to hear the wave of chuckles from the guests when Stanley the flower grandpa made his first appearance.
