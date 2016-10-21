This 86-Year-Old Bride Is Style Goals On Her Wedding Day

Back in the 1950s, Millie Taylor-Morrison worked as a model, and now, at the age of 86, she hasn't lost a hint of her beauty, poise, or style. That's what the world of Facebook discovered after photos of the octogenarian on her recent wedding day went viral.
Nana Millie, as her lovely granddaughters call her, walked down the aisle this past weekend in a stunning purple wedding dress, which she designed herself. She said "I do" to Harold Morrison, whom she has known for around six decades.
One of the bride's granddaughters, Khadija Elkharbibi, told the Huffington Post that Millie had previously been married to her grandfather for 41 years, until his death in 1992. When Harold, a longtime friend, became sick a few years ago, Millie began driving him to church every Sunday and eventually moved in to help take care of him. Soon after he was better, the couple decided they wanted to get married.
On Tuesday, Elkharbibi shared a photo of her grandmother on the Love What Matters Facebook page and wrote, "She found love again almost 25 years later and our family couldn't be happier for her. This is a true testament that age is just a number and everyone can find love again." Since being posted, the photo has received 97,000 likes and has been shared 7,708 times. All the attention is unsurprising, because Nana Millie's story is inspiring and her sense of style is stunning. See more photos ahead.
