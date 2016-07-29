These Grandparents Recreated Their Wedding — 63 Years Later

True love has no age limit, and this adorable Texas couple proved it with one very special photoshoot in honor of their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Joe and Wanda Nelson first began dating back when Joe was in college and Wanda was in high school. Their families knew each other, and one day Joe stopped his car when he saw Wanda walking down the street. He offered her a ride home, and the rest is history. The couple became engaged on December 28, 1950 and were married two years later, when Joe graduated college.
And now, 63 years later, their granddaughter Shalyn Nelson decided to hold a photoshoot featuring Joe and Wanda recreating the magic of their wedding day. According to Nelson, in addition to celebrating her grandparent's relationship, her goal was to show that love is a long journey that often takes effort. She said, "We are so wrapped up in seeing the 'instant-Polaroid pictures,' and not the huge hand-painted masterpiece of marriage that takes time, patience, passion, attention to detail, and hard work."
This shoot is part of Nelson's ongoing project Love, The Nelsons. For the project, she is traveling around to interview older couples about their relationships and take their photos. She's documenting her journey on Instagram with the hashtags #lovethenelsonsproject and #oldlovebook. We think this sweet photoshoot with her Mamaw and Papaw was an amazing place to start. See some of the best photos of Joe and Wanda below. (BuzzFeed)
