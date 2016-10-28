We truly applaud Hemsworth for fully acknowledging his wrongdoing, expressing his regrets, and emphasizing the need for continued progress on these issues. His commenters feel the same way. "Most would ignore their past indiscretions, you are brave to admit them instead. Good for you!" one fan wrote. "Thank you for standing up for Native people and holding yourself accountable. We appreciate everything you're doing!" commented another. "It takes a lot of courage to admit a mistake @chrishemsworth you are a true gent," another supporter wrote. What a gentleman, indeed.