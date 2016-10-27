Kanye West Once Again Proves He's All About A Romantic Gesture

This is the second time during Kanye West's Saint Pablo Tour that the rapper has interrupted a concert for his wife. This time, it was for a really heartwarming reason.
West gave a special shout-out to Kim Kardashian, who was in the audience of his October 26 show in Inglewood, CA, with her mother Kris Jenner, and other friends including Jonathan Cheban.
West told the crowd how "lucky" he was to have her in his life before playing the tear-jerking video he made her for her 36th birthday. West has always been a die-hard romantic when it comes to his wife, and this was no exception.
A fan in the audience was in clear view of Kardashian, and recorded her reaction. You can see her in a white shirt, with Jenner sitting below her. At one point, Jenner looks back at her daughter, still struggling to recover from the robbery, and wipes a tear away. Kardashian looks like she herself might cry.
The sweet moment was a clear reminder that regardless of everything the Kardashians go through in and out of the spotlight, they always put family first. And they certainly know how to put on a good show (one Kardashian was seen filming in the lot outside).
West gave a special shout-out to Kim Kardashian, who was in the audience of his October 26 show in Inglewood, CA, with her mother Kris Jenner, and other friends including Jonathan Cheban.
West told the crowd how "lucky" he was to have her in his life before playing the tear-jerking video he made her for her 36th birthday. West has always been a die-hard romantic when it comes to his wife, and this was no exception.
A fan in the audience was in clear view of Kardashian, and recorded her reaction. You can see her in a white shirt, with Jenner sitting below her. At one point, Jenner looks back at her daughter, still struggling to recover from the robbery, and wipes a tear away. Kardashian looks like she herself might cry.
The sweet moment was a clear reminder that regardless of everything the Kardashians go through in and out of the spotlight, they always put family first. And they certainly know how to put on a good show (one Kardashian was seen filming in the lot outside).
Kanye pointed to Kim and said, "I'm so lucky to have my wife here right now." and replayed the birthday video❤️ pic.twitter.com/31eGotcHdx— DesireeG.❥ (@DesziDoesIt) October 27, 2016
Advertisement