Kim Kardashian has understandably been taking time off from the spotlight to recover from her Paris robbery last month. But Entertainment Tonight reports that Tuesday, the reality star was back to filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Kim and older sister Kourtney were at Kanye West's concert in L.A. when the cameras were rolling. Kourtney and their friend Jonathan Cheban both captured the outing on Snapchat.
The footage will likely to be used for season 13, since season 12 has already completed filming and the last few episodes focus on the other family members, according to ET.
Kim still hasn't returned to social media, with the exception of unfollowing several Twitter accounts.
We wonder if her return to the show means we'll get more insight into the incident and its aftermath. A source reportedly told People she had "zero desire to resume her old life," so it seems like post-robbery Kim could be very different. But we likely won't find out for a while, as season 12 just returned from mid-season hiatus.
