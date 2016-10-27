Unicorns Are Bringing Londoners To Work This Week

Whether you're taking a bike, a train, or your own feet, your commute is nowhere near as cool as a few lucky Londoners' this week. Wednesday through Friday, horses dressed as unicorns — yes, unicorns — are stationed all over the city to bring people to work.
The animals are drawing carriages the old-fashioned way, Metro UK reports. What's less traditional is that they've got rainbow manes, hooves, and horns.
Commute to work this week in a #Unicorn drawn carriage! https://t.co/CnMlnEMzqD #MagicTogether #BladeV7 cc @ThreeUK pic.twitter.com/IK1jOnV5No— ZTE UK (@ZTE_UK) October 26, 2016
The gimmick is part of Three and ZTE's #MagicTogether campaign, which is launching the ZTE Blade V7 phone. The new gadget is inside the carriages for people to take pictures of their unicorn rides.
"The dark, cold, autumn days may have started to set in but this week we are brightening up the commute for Londoners," Three's blog reads. "Fancy riding a unicorn to work? We thought so."
Today we’re with @ZTE_UK, dusting London commuters in joy. Book our Unicab if you need a pick me up! #magictogether https://t.co/0MEEt2cB8g pic.twitter.com/5mbSC8wOyx— Three UK (@ThreeUK) October 26, 2016
People were able to request pickups through social media. If you're looking to catch one, though, tough luck. Three announced Wednesday that all the horses — sorry, unicorns — have been reserved.
Due to the overwhelming demand for our Unicorn Cab, we are unfortunately now fully-booked and won't be accepting any more requests 🦄 💯🖐🖐 pic.twitter.com/T1fdrntRai— Three UK (@ThreeUK) October 26, 2016
