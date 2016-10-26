Taylor Swift Is In Love With How In Love Blake Lively & Ryan Reynold Are

Update: It turns out Blake Lively's bestie Taylor Swift is just as big a fan of Lively's beautiful love with hubby Ryan Reynolds as we are. The singer commented on Lively's adorable birthday Instagram, "Thanks guys now I'm drowning in tears of joy." We feel you, Tay.
This story was originally published on Oct. 25.
Blake Lively sent an adorable birthday shoutout to husband Ryan Reynolds in the form of an Instagram post. She told an actual story (kind of), which is different than most people's empty platitudes.
Lively phrased the post as a message to contemporary Japanese restaurant o ya, which has outposts in both Boston and New York.
"We fell in love at your restaurant in Boston," Lively wrote. "We stay in love at your restaurant in NY. Thank you for the BEST food and memories! You are our FAVORITE!! Another happy birthday with @vancityreynolds . Hey, Reynolds, I like you a wh❤️le lot. Just sayin'...😍"
Tim and Nancy Cushman, the couple behind o ya and several other restaurants, got in on the fun in their own post. That's some quality celeb posing.
Reynolds and Lively welcomed their second daughter into the world last month. Their marriage seems idyllic, including some very interesting crafting projects. Just don't ask them for advice.
