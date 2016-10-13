Want a marriage like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's? Don't go looking to Reynolds for any advice in the love department. Despite the fact that he and Lively are a font of relationship goals, Reynolds is staying tight-lipped about what makes his marriage work — and for one very funny reason.
The Deadpool star was recently asked for marriage advice by a soon-to-be wed fan, and, naturally, the actor responded with some good-natured snark.
You've come to the right place, Dirk. Celebrities are the gold standard for relationship advice. https://t.co/Lxx5ju8rDw— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 12, 2016
Reynolds could be referring to the long list of celebrity couples who've recently split as reasoning for why stars may not be the most trusted source of wisdom on marital bliss. Still, while Reynolds' comment does hit the nail on the head, it's pretty clear that the couple — who just celebrated the birth of their second child together — are crushing the marriage game. In fact, when it comes to Hollywood pairings, theirs seems like one of the healthiest.
Though Reynolds and the Shallows star are notoriously private about their personal lives (they chose not to disclose the name of their daughter James until months after her birth, for example), Reynolds has never shied away from sharing just how much he adores his wife and family. The actor told AOL Build just how far he'd go to get back to his family when he's traveling for work.
"When I wrapped Deadpool five weeks ago, within an hour — I’m not joking, I still had chunks of glue from the scar makeup on my face — I was boarding a plane to Bangkok so I could get to my wife and baby right away. I’ll do anything to be with them."
As for Lively, she gushed about her husband in the July 2016 issue of Marie Claire, just in case you had doubts about how cute these two could be.
"I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him."
Reynolds may not be divulging relationship advice to his fans, but whatever he and Lively are doing is clearly working.
