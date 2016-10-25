What do you do as a retailer when the biggest designer brands around have made it by copying the logos of the least fashion-y, most mass-appeal labels in existence? Well, you play them at their own game, that's what. And that's exactly what Aritizia did with its most recent streetwear-inspired capsule collection for its in-house TNA brand. Nodding towards Vetements' treatment of DHL, Champion, and Thrasher, Aritzia came up with its own versions, all in the name of today's ever-so-popular copycat culture.
According to the product description, this collection "pays homage to — and subverts — iconic sports gear. Better yet, the throwback artwork is custom-designed by TNA's own artist." Subversive? Maybe not — you have to be first to the field in order to really be subverting convention. But we sure had a lot of fun spotting all the references.
Can you guess which brand each of these designs is emulating? Take a look at the slideshow ahead to see if you, too, can spot the logo origins.
