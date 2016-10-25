Netflix Knows Precisely When Trick-Or-Treaters Will Be Ruining Your Binge-Watching Sesh

It's a first-world problem, but a problem nonetheless: Having your latest binge-watching session interrupted by the doorbell. Okay, it's a pack of adorable trick-or-treaters at the door, but still. You were just about to find out what San Junipero really is and now that delicious tension has been deflated. Also, your personal stash of Tootsie Rolls and fun-size Snickers is being depleted.
If you don't want to be a total Grinch about it, take note. Our pals at Netflix have crunched some numbers and discovered the peak time for trick-or-treaters to strike. Last year, 7:29 p.m. EST was the "golden hour" for tiny witches, Disney princesses, and Kylo Rens. Be prepared.
That leaves you two options. The first: Try to make this "Doorbell Hack" a reality by building a contraption that plays the Stranger Things theme and informs the little munchkins to help themselves to candy on the doorstep while you blissfully stay glued to the couch. Eleven needs you more than fake Elsa does.
The second: Pore over the "Pause and Effect" guide below and plan your streaming accordingly. Save the spooky stuff for later, and stick to the shows you've seen so many times already (hey, Friends) for the moments when you need to get up repeatedly.
Or, just screw it, dim the lights, leave a bucket of sugary delights outside, and dismantle the doorbell. Everyone's happy.
If you don't want to be a total Grinch about it, take note. Our pals at Netflix have crunched some numbers and discovered the peak time for trick-or-treaters to strike. Last year, 7:29 p.m. EST was the "golden hour" for tiny witches, Disney princesses, and Kylo Rens. Be prepared.
That leaves you two options. The first: Try to make this "Doorbell Hack" a reality by building a contraption that plays the Stranger Things theme and informs the little munchkins to help themselves to candy on the doorstep while you blissfully stay glued to the couch. Eleven needs you more than fake Elsa does.
The second: Pore over the "Pause and Effect" guide below and plan your streaming accordingly. Save the spooky stuff for later, and stick to the shows you've seen so many times already (hey, Friends) for the moments when you need to get up repeatedly.
Or, just screw it, dim the lights, leave a bucket of sugary delights outside, and dismantle the doorbell. Everyone's happy.
Advertisement