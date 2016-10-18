These DIY Stranger Things Lights Are Perfect For Halloween

Our hunger for Stranger Things-related Halloween content is as bottomless as the Demogorgon's appetite. So it is our genuine pleasure to bring you this DIY project that will enable you to communicate with the Upside-Down.
An imgurian posted a project that will let you program Christmas lights to spell out a message over authentic Stranger Things lettering.
Here it is in action.
Here's what you need to make the project go: Arduino Uno ($24); 5V/10A power supply ($17); Male/Female DC power jack adapters ($5); 4 meter, 100 LED WS2811 LED string ($29); 9V/1A power supply ($5). That will run you $80, and there's some minor programming required, but the look on your friends' faces will be priceless.
The idea is that you can program the lights to spell out what you want.
Here are some spooky options:
H-A-L-L-O-W-E-E-N
V-O-T-E-T-R-U-M-P
B-A-R-B-L-I-V-E-S
B-O-O-I-M-A-G-H-O-S-T
S-T-R-A-N-G-E-R-T-H-I-N-G-S-I-S-K-I-N-D-O-F-D-E-R-I-V-A-T-I-V-E-A-N-D-L-O-O-S-E-L-Y-P-L-O-T-T-E-D
Or you could come up with your own. That's what the Duffer Brothers would want.
