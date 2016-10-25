Zooey Deschanel has some beef with an airline whose name rhymes with "Bamerican," she told Ellen DeGeneres. Mainly because they don't let passengers with young children board first.
Or at least they didn't when she was traveling with her daughter Elsie Otter, People reports. "They stopped letting people go first with babies," she said. "I was really excited about this privilege — that you get to get on first if you have a baby." She joked that this was "one of the many reasons" she had her daughter in the first place.
"The first time we went on a plane with her, I was like, 'OK, we're ready,' and they're like, 'no...the people who get on first pay a lot of money for this privilege,'" she recalled. Ouch.
DeGeneres called on the airline to make some changes to accommodate parents like Deschanel. "It’s hard enough to travel with a baby. You’ve got all kinds of stuff," she pointed out, joking that she had influence over "Bamerican."
"Either that or they're no longer the official airline for our show."
