Update: Zooey Deschanel Explains Her Baby's Quirky Name

Update: Zooey Deschanel offered an explanation of her daughter's unusual name on Today this morning. We present it to you below, without comment.
“We just really liked the name Elsie and then we both love otters, they’re very sweet and they’re also smart," she shared. "They use tools…they hold hands while they sleep, there’s so many amazing things about otters. They’re wonderful animals.”
This story was originally published on October 20, at 3:45 a.m.
Zooey Deschanel's got a new girl in her life, and she's got a quirky-cool name. We expected nothing less.
The new mother revealed her three-month-old daughter's name to People at last night's screening of Rock the Kasbah, in which she stars alongside Bruce Willis and Bill Murray. Deschanel's husband, Jacob Pechenik, was by her side at the premiere.
“It’s Elsie…” the actress shared.
Pechenik then added, "Otter.”
“Like the animal,” Deschanel noted, with Pechenik clarifying, “Sea otter.”
So, Elsie Otter Pechenik. We're going to assume she's the only person on the planet with that name, and we're even more intrigued by the fascination the new parents must have with otters. Was a trip to the zoo involved?
As for Elsie, Nameberry lists its meaning as "pledged to God."
