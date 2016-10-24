Here's The Best New Stuff At Topshop This Week

We totally get wanting to diversify the brands in your closet — who wants to be an unofficial walking spokesperson for the label du jour? And, sure, we're all for scanning the latest indie brands and small boutiques in your 'hood for fun, unique finds. But sometimes you want to cut to the chase and shop all the latest trends in one place — and for those moments, there's no destination quite like Topshop.
Sure, both its IRL and online versions can be wildly overwhelming, but its New Arrivals section is a hidden, curated gem of pieces you want that no one else has yet. There, you'll find the freshest of the fresh when it comes to fall outerwear, sparkly socks, and new velvet staples. So if you're sick of moseying around and just want to go all-in and check off every single box on your fall shopping list, consider this your one-stop shop for doing just that. Click through for 30 new Topshop picks you didn't even know you wanted.
