Escape Back To Childhood In This Luxury Treehouse Hotel

For many kids, the coolest possible hangout spot is up in a treehouse. It's an escape, a sanctuary of freedom, and a place of sheer fun. It turns out, there's a modern treehouse that offers those same wonderful things for adults and much more.
The Woodman's Treehouse is a beautifully designed gem built around a majestic oak tree in a Dorset, England, forest. The getaway destination opened this past summer, and it offers an ideal escape into nature. Here, you can sleep in a comfortable, cozy king-sized bed or catch some rest 30 feet in the air in the rooftop hammock. It also comes equipped with a kitchen, outdoor barbecue, and pizza oven, so you can eat very well during your stay.
This natural beauty was designed by Guy Mallinson of Crafty Camping and Keith Brownlie, an architect with Brownlie Ernst and Marks. Their design combines over-the-top amenities with the serenity of nature, and even features a few playful elements that will take you right back to childhood.
Staying in the Woodman's Treehouse runs about $478 per night, and demand is high. According to The Huffington Post, its massive popularity since opening in July has caused nightly rates to rise. Still, this idyllic combination of relaxing and natural luxury could be well worth the price.
