Yoga Pants Parade Claps Back At Sexist Body Shaming

Telling Yahoo! Style she was "shocked" the paper published the blatantly sexist letter, Patrice, who lives in Providence, RI, decided to organize the parade in response.“I want women of all ages shapes and sizes to know that it is okay to wear whatever makes them feel comfortable,” Patrice told the site. “And I thought a peaceful walk down Alan’s street was a great way to gather in comfort and draw attention to a body-positive movement.”The event page also encouraged participants to bring menstrual products to donate to a local domestic violence agency, Sojourner House Meanwhile, letter-writer Sorrentino asked for the parade to be called off and told local news outlet WPRO he's received death threats since the backlash began."It’s vicious and intimidating,” Sorrentino told WPRO. “The fact that this is seen as an appropriate reaction to something I wrote in the paper is really disgusting.”Nonetheless, the Peaceful Yoga Parade commenced on Sunday as planned.