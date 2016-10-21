MAC's New Collection Is So Stunning, You'll Want To Frame It

MAC has been on a roll these days. When the brand launched its tribute collection for the late singer Selena, the internet went wild — and the products completely sold out within 24 hours. Now, MAC is releasing a new set of stunning products that pay homage to iconic fashion photographer Helmut Newton.
If you're not familiar with Newton's work, he was famous (and, at times, infamous) for his boundary-pushing, erotic photography — featuring strong, unapologetically sexy women. Newton passed away in 2004, but his legacy lives on in the fashion, photography, and, now, beauty worlds. MAC is celebrating his aesthetic through sultry red lip colors and dark, moody eyeshadows in limited-edition packaging featuring the artist's work. All of it is so damn glamorous, you'll want to hang it on your wall.
The collection hits stores on November 3, but you can snag it online on October 27. In the meantime, click through the slides, ahead, to see the striking lineup — everything is bound to become a collector's item.
