Bored With All Your Oversized Shirts? Try Rihanna's Trick

The oversized button-up is one of those ultra-practical pieces you keep in your closet because you've been told, time and time again, that it's a staple. However, the piece doesn't always cycle through your rotation of outfits frequently enough to merit the title. Sure, you might wear it with skinny jeans to brunch every once in a while — but then what? The possibilities may feel limited, but, yes, there are always new ways to re-wear this seasonless garment. Just check out how Rihanna transformed hers yesterday while out in New York.
The textbook approach we've always heard decrees you pair a baggy top with a form-fitting bottom, or vice versa. While this is typically interpreted as baggy blouse with skinny-fit jeans, Bad Gal had a different idea, as usual.
She fastened her button-up all the way down, but wore an A-line miniskirt over it so that the bottom of her shirt peeked out from underneath the frayed denim hem. RiRi finished off the look with blue velvet pointed-toe booties (which you can more or less DIY, à la Yeezy Sock Boot), a metal choker, and a Louis Vuitton mini bag.
Business-casual staple, meet Bad Gal. Now autumnal layering will never be the same.
