Khloé Kardashian has responded to reports that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized her body during filming on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2009.
Multiple staff members who were present on set told The Huffington Post that Trump slammed the Kardashian sister in gross comments off camera — reportedly complaining about her appearance to producers, calling her a "piglet," and asking, "We can’t even get the hot one?”
Kardashian reacted to the allegations on Monday by deflecting the focus from herself and pointing to Trump's thoroughly sexist attitude toward women. “I didn’t think he was saying those things about me,” the reality star told the Los Angeles Times. “But he says those comments about a lot of women — really derogatory things. Someone who is that simplistic to judge things off of surface is not someone I want running my country."
“It’s not cool or appropriate for any person, male or female, to judge someone else by their looks," the 32-year-old added. "I find it really cruel. It’s wild." But she isn't taking Trump's nasty words to heart. “I’m a tough cookie, so something that he said — that's not gonna bother me." Atta girl, Khloé.
