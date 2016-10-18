Luna Legend's first Halloween is coming up, and everyone has an opinion on what she should wear.
"If anyone has a costume, an old costume, for a six-month-old, send it to me!" Chrissy Teigen said in an interview with E!. She clearly didn't mean it, but Twitter took the call for help very seriously.
Fans rallied around the cause of finding Luna a Halloween costume.
"If anyone has a costume, an old costume, for a six-month-old, send it to me!" Chrissy Teigen said in an interview with E!. She clearly didn't mean it, but Twitter took the call for help very seriously.
Fans rallied around the cause of finding Luna a Halloween costume.
Forget apartment hunting, helping @chrissyteigen find a Halloween costume for baby Luna has become today's focus.https://t.co/TnGjqODphn— Daniel E. Jackson (@iam_danielj) October 17, 2016
@iam_danielj @chrissyteigen I would love in a shack if it meant helping find Luna the best Halloween costume EVER.— Michelle Phi (@_MichellePhi) October 17, 2016
@chrissyteigen what is the adorable little Luna going to be for Halloween?! She should be a skunk because she's so stinking cute!— Mindy Brinson (@Mindymin04) October 16, 2016
Another suggested costumes for the whole family: peanut better, jelly, and milk. Aww.
Advertisement
@chrissyteigen great costume for Luna's first Halloween! Goes great with PB&J 😉(mom & dad) pic.twitter.com/5A9VvE9X4A— Bri (@BellaBri_xo) October 17, 2016
Or, if we want to go with the food theme, she could be a bunch of grapes.
@chrissyteigen .. costume idea for Luna! pic.twitter.com/WgrjvVQIDR— Dars (@dardannnnn) October 17, 2016
If they don't end up going with any of these ideas, at least we already know Luna's got an adorable mermaid outfit at home.
Advertisement