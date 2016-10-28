We Need Men To Be Feminists — Our Future Depends On It

Before each practice, we sit in a circle and I ask each girl one simple question:



“What did you do this week that made you happy?” I’ll accept any answer except for “nothing” or “I don’t know.”



Why do I do this?



Because I want my team to know that there are men outside of their families who care about them, value them, and will listen to them. I want them to know that their feelings matter and that they matter. It serves as a simple reminder of how important each of them are, and it sets the tone for practice — and for their futures.



Fellow men, we have to do better for the female population, and the good news is that it doesn’t take a lot of effort. Don’t be a jerk, listen to women, and be respectful of their boundaries.



If we all do those things, the world will be a much better place for women and men.

