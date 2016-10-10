Why I Wouldn't Let My Daughters Watch Trump Last Night

Stop excusing bad behavior by bringing up someone else’s bad behavior. It’s childish and completely ineffective. Besides, last time I checked, Mr. Clinton wasn’t running for president. What he did or didn’t do is completely irrelevant here. I don't even know how I would begin to explain that exchange, had my daughters still been in the room.



But I don't need to be a father to know what Trump said is wrong. So, to all the Republicans coming out of the woodwork to finally denounce this guy because they have wives and daughters: I've had enough.



My belief that a person who boasts about sexual assault is a bad dude, isn't based on my status as a father or husband. It's something ALL human beings should know and acknowledge. Similar to the “All Lives Matter” crowd, this line of thinking illustrates how some men lack the ability to empathize — or in other words, they only believe something is an issue if it somehow affects them.



Trump’s a dad. I’m a dad. But the way he talks about women — women like the ones my young daughters will grow up to become — shows yet again he’s not on the side of dads like me.

